Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.62
-1.69
10.3
10.86
Other operating items
Operating
2.62
-1.69
10.3
10.86
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.01
Free cash flow
2.62
-1.69
10.3
10.85
Equity raised
-1.05
-0.92
-0.89
10.64
Investing
-2.71
2.71
-10.28
3.3
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.14
0.09
-0.86
24.79
