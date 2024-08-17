Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹82.2
Prev. Close₹86.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.22
Day's High₹90.1
Day's Low₹82.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)217.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
24.14
24.14
24.14
24.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.57
-0.48
-0.45
-0.44
Net Worth
23.57
23.66
23.69
23.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.62
-1.69
10.3
10.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Navratan Kalwani
Independent Director
Pinki Bathwal
Managing Director & CFO
Mamta Devi
Additional Director & E D
Lalit Kumar Pachisia
Additional Director
Abhishek Mishra
Reports by Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd
Summary
Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd. was registered in March 09, 1990. The core business activity of the Company is Financial Services and is only intermittently carrying on funding and investments activities. During 2010-11, the Company has actually started its business activities and has earned small profit during the year. Having laid down its key business objectives and a common vision, it took several steps in fulfilling these goals. The Company focused on strengthening its retail risk appetite in the SME business and filling product gaps in its business. The Company is providing Advisory Services to clients and also investing its surplus fund in Capital and/or Securities Market. The Company aims to maintain a scalable computing infrastructure that delivers efficient and seamless services across multiple channels for customer convenience. In order to retain competitive edge, technology infrastructure has been implemented wherever necessary, in alignment with business requirements.
