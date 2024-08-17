Summary

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd. was registered in March 09, 1990. The core business activity of the Company is Financial Services and is only intermittently carrying on funding and investments activities. During 2010-11, the Company has actually started its business activities and has earned small profit during the year. Having laid down its key business objectives and a common vision, it took several steps in fulfilling these goals. The Company focused on strengthening its retail risk appetite in the SME business and filling product gaps in its business. The Company is providing Advisory Services to clients and also investing its surplus fund in Capital and/or Securities Market. The Company aims to maintain a scalable computing infrastructure that delivers efficient and seamless services across multiple channels for customer convenience. In order to retain competitive edge, technology infrastructure has been implemented wherever necessary, in alignment with business requirements.

