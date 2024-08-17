iifl-logo-icon 1
Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd Share Price

90.1
(4.16%)
Aug 19, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

82.2

Prev. Close

86.5

Turnover(Lac.)

9.22

Day's High

90.1

Day's Low

82.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

217.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:31 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.51%

Non-Promoter- 84.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

24.14

24.14

24.14

24.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.57

-0.48

-0.45

-0.44

Net Worth

23.57

23.66

23.69

23.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.62

-1.69

10.3

10.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Navratan Kalwani

Independent Director

Pinki Bathwal

Managing Director & CFO

Mamta Devi

Additional Director & E D

Lalit Kumar Pachisia

Additional Director

Abhishek Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd

Summary

Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd. was registered in March 09, 1990. The core business activity of the Company is Financial Services and is only intermittently carrying on funding and investments activities. During 2010-11, the Company has actually started its business activities and has earned small profit during the year. Having laid down its key business objectives and a common vision, it took several steps in fulfilling these goals. The Company focused on strengthening its retail risk appetite in the SME business and filling product gaps in its business. The Company is providing Advisory Services to clients and also investing its surplus fund in Capital and/or Securities Market. The Company aims to maintain a scalable computing infrastructure that delivers efficient and seamless services across multiple channels for customer convenience. In order to retain competitive edge, technology infrastructure has been implemented wherever necessary, in alignment with business requirements.
Invest wise with Expert advice

