Deepak Chemtex Ltd Balance Sheet

139
(-1.63%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.86

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.78

15.22

9.07

4.85

Net Worth

42.64

15.72

9.57

5.35

Minority Interest

Debt

1.54

1.37

2.06

1.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.05

0.05

0.08

Total Liabilities

44.18

17.14

11.68

7.26

Fixed Assets

4.85

3.53

3.12

2.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.1

0.09

0.09

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.11

0

0

Networking Capital

20.07

12.42

8.3

4.44

Inventories

4.69

4.29

2.15

2.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.15

11.14

8.44

5.18

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.2

3.66

3.23

0.97

Sundry Creditors

-3.87

-4.26

-4.01

-3.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.1

-2.41

-1.51

-0.65

Cash

19.06

0.99

0.16

0.17

Total Assets

44.19

17.14

11.67

7.26

