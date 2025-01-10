Deepak Chemtex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.86
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.78
15.22
9.07
4.85
Net Worth
42.64
15.72
9.57
5.35
Minority Interest
Debt
1.54
1.37
2.06
1.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.05
0.05
0.08
Total Liabilities
44.18
17.14
11.68
7.26
Fixed Assets
4.85
3.53
3.12
2.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.09
0.09
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.11
0
0
Networking Capital
20.07
12.42
8.3
4.44
Inventories
4.69
4.29
2.15
2.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.15
11.14
8.44
5.18
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.2
3.66
3.23
0.97
Sundry Creditors
-3.87
-4.26
-4.01
-3.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.1
-2.41
-1.51
-0.65
Cash
19.06
0.99
0.16
0.17
Total Assets
44.19
17.14
11.67
7.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.