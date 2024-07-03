iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Chemtex Ltd Share Price

143
(-2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open145.55
  • Day's High145.55
  • 52 Wk High175
  • Prev. Close146.45
  • Day's Low140
  • 52 Wk Low 65
  • Turnover (lac)20.59
  • P/E23.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.25
  • EPS6.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)155.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Deepak Chemtex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

145.55

Prev. Close

146.45

Turnover(Lac.)

20.59

Day's High

145.55

Day's Low

140

52 Week's High

175

52 Week's Low

65

Book Value

39.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

155.36

P/E

23.97

EPS

6.11

Divi. Yield

0

Deepak Chemtex Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Deepak Chemtex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Deepak Chemtex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:41 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.04%

Non-Promoter- 26.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deepak Chemtex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.86

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.78

15.22

9.07

4.85

Net Worth

42.64

15.72

9.57

5.35

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

49.35

46.7

54.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.35

46.7

54.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.18

1.13

0.33

Deepak Chemtex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Deepak Chemtex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Saurbah Deepak Arora

Whole Time Director & CFO

Trishla Baid

Executive Director

Rajesh Kalikaprasad Tiwari

Non Executive Director

Narendra Kumar Baid

Independent Director

Gautam Lath

Independent Director

Pinki Kedia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonam Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deepak Chemtex Ltd

Summary

Deepak Chemtex Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company under the name of Deepak Chemtex Private Limited on June 10, 1997 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Deepak Chemtex Private Limited to Deepak Chemtex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 04, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Deepak Chemtex are primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of colorants finding its application in Food, Drug, Cosmetics,Cleaning compounds, Agriculture and other industries. The Company commenced their business in 1997 and have over the years evolved into manufacturing of a complete range of FD&C (Food, Drug and Cosmetic) colours used in the confectionary, bakery, desserts, beverage, dairy products, seasoning, pet foods, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics & personal care products. They manufacture salt free dyes used in inkjet industry, pond dyes used in ponds, lakes, swimming pools etc. and other colorants used in car wash products, portable sanitation cleaners, detergent & soap, fuel, oil & lubricants, smoke, seed treatment, crop protection, fertilizer indicators, floral dyes etc. The Company operate manufacturing facility from Ratnagiri District in Maharashtra, which is equipped with glass lined reactors,boilers and stainless steel equipments. It use various production processes like: Sulphonation, Con
Company FAQs

What is the Deepak Chemtex Ltd share price today?

The Deepak Chemtex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹143 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deepak Chemtex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Chemtex Ltd is ₹155.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deepak Chemtex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Chemtex Ltd is 23.97 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deepak Chemtex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Chemtex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Chemtex Ltd is ₹65 and ₹175 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deepak Chemtex Ltd?

Deepak Chemtex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 36.81%, 6 Month at 50.75%, 3 Month at 49.52% and 1 Month at 14.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deepak Chemtex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deepak Chemtex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.05 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.95 %

