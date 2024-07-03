SectorChemicals
Open₹145.55
Prev. Close₹146.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.59
Day's High₹145.55
Day's Low₹140
52 Week's High₹175
52 Week's Low₹65
Book Value₹39.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)155.36
P/E23.97
EPS6.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.86
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.78
15.22
9.07
4.85
Net Worth
42.64
15.72
9.57
5.35
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
49.35
46.7
54.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.35
46.7
54.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.18
1.13
0.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Saurbah Deepak Arora
Whole Time Director & CFO
Trishla Baid
Executive Director
Rajesh Kalikaprasad Tiwari
Non Executive Director
Narendra Kumar Baid
Independent Director
Gautam Lath
Independent Director
Pinki Kedia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonam Sharma
Summary
Deepak Chemtex Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company under the name of Deepak Chemtex Private Limited on June 10, 1997 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Deepak Chemtex Private Limited to Deepak Chemtex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 04, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Deepak Chemtex are primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of colorants finding its application in Food, Drug, Cosmetics,Cleaning compounds, Agriculture and other industries. The Company commenced their business in 1997 and have over the years evolved into manufacturing of a complete range of FD&C (Food, Drug and Cosmetic) colours used in the confectionary, bakery, desserts, beverage, dairy products, seasoning, pet foods, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics & personal care products. They manufacture salt free dyes used in inkjet industry, pond dyes used in ponds, lakes, swimming pools etc. and other colorants used in car wash products, portable sanitation cleaners, detergent & soap, fuel, oil & lubricants, smoke, seed treatment, crop protection, fertilizer indicators, floral dyes etc. The Company operate manufacturing facility from Ratnagiri District in Maharashtra, which is equipped with glass lined reactors,boilers and stainless steel equipments. It use various production processes like: Sulphonation, Con
Read More
The Deepak Chemtex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹143 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deepak Chemtex Ltd is ₹155.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deepak Chemtex Ltd is 23.97 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deepak Chemtex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deepak Chemtex Ltd is ₹65 and ₹175 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deepak Chemtex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 36.81%, 6 Month at 50.75%, 3 Month at 49.52% and 1 Month at 14.55%.
