Deepak Chemtex Ltd Summary

Deepak Chemtex Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company under the name of Deepak Chemtex Private Limited on June 10, 1997 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, Company was converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Deepak Chemtex Private Limited to Deepak Chemtex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 04, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune.Deepak Chemtex are primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of colorants finding its application in Food, Drug, Cosmetics,Cleaning compounds, Agriculture and other industries. The Company commenced their business in 1997 and have over the years evolved into manufacturing of a complete range of FD&C (Food, Drug and Cosmetic) colours used in the confectionary, bakery, desserts, beverage, dairy products, seasoning, pet foods, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics & personal care products. They manufacture salt free dyes used in inkjet industry, pond dyes used in ponds, lakes, swimming pools etc. and other colorants used in car wash products, portable sanitation cleaners, detergent & soap, fuel, oil & lubricants, smoke, seed treatment, crop protection, fertilizer indicators, floral dyes etc. The Company operate manufacturing facility from Ratnagiri District in Maharashtra, which is equipped with glass lined reactors,boilers and stainless steel equipments. It use various production processes like: Sulphonation, Condensation, Bromination, Oxidation, Reduction, High pressure reactions, Purification etc which enables them to cater to niche and advanced requirements of a wider range of end-products and applications. Besides these, it manufacture colorants from unwanted salts and isomers. It provide flexible packing options like: IBC Tank Packing, HDPE Drum Packing, Cardboard Drum Packing, Carton Packaging and Container Stuffing etc. It pack the offered range hygienically, so as to ensure its safety during the transit. The Company had two subsidiaries, DCPL Speciality Chemicals Private Limited and South West Chemicals Corporation which got incorporated in 2023.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offer by issuing 28,80,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.