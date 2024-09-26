|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 25/09/2024 Voting Results of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 Intimation for 27th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Proceedings of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Clarification on delayed Submission of the Proceedings of 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
