|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Deepak Chemtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Considered and approved the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 To consider and recommend the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Deepak Chemtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial year ended on March 31 2024. Deepak Chemtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.