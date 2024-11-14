iifl-logo-icon 1
Deepak Chemtex Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Deepak Chemtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Considered and approved the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 To consider and recommend the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202415 May 2024
Deepak Chemtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial year ended on March 31 2024. Deepak Chemtex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the half and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Deepak: Related News

No Record Found

