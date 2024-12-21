Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Submission of outcome of Board meeting held on 21.12.2024 for appointment of directors

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 30.09.2024 submission of outcome of Board Meeting 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12.08.2024 Submission of approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Submission of Intimation of change of Secretarial Auditors of the company

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024