|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Dec 2024
|21 Dec 2024
|Submission of outcome of Board meeting held on 21.12.2024 for appointment of directors
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 30.09.2024 submission of outcome of Board Meeting 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12.08.2024 Submission of approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Submission of Intimation of change of Secretarial Auditors of the company
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 03.02.2024 has approved the Un-audited Financial Statements for the quarter and nine months ended 31 st December, 2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 as recommended by Audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on 03.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.