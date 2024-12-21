iifl-logo-icon 1
Devine Impex Ltd Board Meeting

10.5
(0.10%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Devine Impex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Dec 202421 Dec 2024
Submission of outcome of Board meeting held on 21.12.2024 for appointment of directors
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ending 30.09.2024 submission of outcome of Board Meeting 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12.08.2024 Submission of approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Submission of Intimation of change of Secretarial Auditors of the company
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 03.02.2024 has approved the Un-audited Financial Statements for the quarter and nine months ended 31 st December, 2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 as recommended by Audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on 03.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

Devine Impex: Related News

No Record Found

