iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Devine Impex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.23
(4.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:23:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Devine Impex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.1

2.77

2.91

2.82

yoy growth (%)

-24.17

-4.79

2.88

-20.28

Raw materials

-1.91

-2.6

-2.78

-2.71

As % of sales

91.12

94.04

95.62

96.09

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

0

0

As % of sales

2.02

1.53

0.28

0.21

Other costs

-0.1

-0.08

-0.09

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.08

3.09

3.14

2.74

Operating profit

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.02

OPM

1.76

1.31

0.94

0.94

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-26.01

-26.31

-26.77

-26.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

2.63

43.01

3.33

3.44

NPM

1.29

0.95

0.63

0.63

Devine Impex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Devine Impex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.