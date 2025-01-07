Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.1
2.77
2.91
2.82
yoy growth (%)
-24.17
-4.79
2.88
-20.28
Raw materials
-1.91
-2.6
-2.78
-2.71
As % of sales
91.12
94.04
95.62
96.09
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
0
0
As % of sales
2.02
1.53
0.28
0.21
Other costs
-0.1
-0.08
-0.09
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.08
3.09
3.14
2.74
Operating profit
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
OPM
1.76
1.31
0.94
0.94
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-26.01
-26.31
-26.77
-26.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
2.63
43.01
3.33
3.44
NPM
1.29
0.95
0.63
0.63
