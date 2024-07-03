iifl-logo-icon 1
Devine Impex Ltd Share Price

9.53
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:24:00 AM

  • Open9.53
  • Day's High9.53
  • 52 Wk High13.79
  • Prev. Close10.03
  • Day's Low9.53
  • 52 Wk Low 6.75
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E111.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.26
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Devine Impex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.53

Prev. Close

10.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.53

Day's Low

9.53

52 Week's High

13.79

52 Week's Low

6.75

Book Value

14.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.08

P/E

111.44

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Devine Impex Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Devine Impex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Devine Impex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 65.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Devine Impex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.62

9.62

9.62

9.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.05

4.01

3.96

3.94

Net Worth

13.67

13.63

13.58

13.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.1

2.77

2.91

2.82

yoy growth (%)

-24.17

-4.79

2.88

-20.28

Raw materials

-1.91

-2.6

-2.78

-2.71

As % of sales

91.12

94.04

95.62

96.09

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.03

0.04

2.72

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.17

-4.79

2.88

-20.28

Op profit growth

1.64

32.84

2.62

-14.96

EBIT growth

1.64

43.3

2.83

-2.75

Net profit growth

2.63

43.01

3.33

3.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2012

Gross Sales

2.83

3.55

2.57

4.65

19.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.83

3.55

2.57

4.65

19.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.05

0

0

0

Devine Impex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Devine Impex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Rohit Jain

Independent Director

Nisha Sharma

Independent Director

Vinay Kumar Sharma

Managing Director

NEERAJ JAIN

Non Executive Director

Manju Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Jain

Additional Director

Niveta Sharma

Additional Director

Amarjeet Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Devine Impex Ltd

Summary

Devine Impex Limited (Formerly known Classic Global Impex Limited) was incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.95. Divine Impex, are an acclaimed manufacturer and exporter of Earthing Accessories, Valve Accessories, Electrical Wiring Accessories, Brass Precision Components, S.S. Components, Sanitary Parts, General Engineering Products, Casting, Forging, etc.The Company came out with a public issue of 22,80,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 100 lac and, 1,70,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 17 lac as firm allotment to Onida Finance, lead managers to the issue.Their products are popular in Electrical, Building & Construction, and other industries. Combining science and aesthetics, they have brought together all necessary resources under one roof to provide with quality assured ferrous and non-ferrous products with a substantial sales volume of Rs.35 million. With changing market demands, the Company has garnered an extensive 100% export base in the major regions of Europe, UK, Middle East and UAE.Since establishment in the year 1995, there complete range of Brass Products has remained popular for its durability and ease of use that makes these products the first choice of our clients spread worldwide. Technology and Quality Control System are the mainstay of continued growth in the domestic and international markets. This has made a noted manufacturer and exporter of the Earthing Parts, Electrical Wiring Ac
Company FAQs

What is the Devine Impex Ltd share price today?

The Devine Impex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Devine Impex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Devine Impex Ltd is ₹9.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Devine Impex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Devine Impex Ltd is 111.44 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Devine Impex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Devine Impex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Devine Impex Ltd is ₹6.75 and ₹13.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Devine Impex Ltd?

Devine Impex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.39%, 3 Years at 19.76%, 1 Year at 27.45%, 6 Month at 6.70%, 3 Month at 3.83% and 1 Month at -5.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Devine Impex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Devine Impex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.54 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 65.44 %

