Summary

Devine Impex Limited (Formerly known Classic Global Impex Limited) was incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.95. Divine Impex, are an acclaimed manufacturer and exporter of Earthing Accessories, Valve Accessories, Electrical Wiring Accessories, Brass Precision Components, S.S. Components, Sanitary Parts, General Engineering Products, Casting, Forging, etc.The Company came out with a public issue of 22,80,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 100 lac and, 1,70,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 17 lac as firm allotment to Onida Finance, lead managers to the issue.Their products are popular in Electrical, Building & Construction, and other industries. Combining science and aesthetics, they have brought together all necessary resources under one roof to provide with quality assured ferrous and non-ferrous products with a substantial sales volume of Rs.35 million. With changing market demands, the Company has garnered an extensive 100% export base in the major regions of Europe, UK, Middle East and UAE.Since establishment in the year 1995, there complete range of Brass Products has remained popular for its durability and ease of use that makes these products the first choice of our clients spread worldwide. Technology and Quality Control System are the mainstay of continued growth in the domestic and international markets. This has made a noted manufacturer and exporter of the Earthing Parts, Electrical Wiring Ac

