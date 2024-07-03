SectorTrading
Open₹9.53
Prev. Close₹10.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.53
Day's Low₹9.53
52 Week's High₹13.79
52 Week's Low₹6.75
Book Value₹14.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.08
P/E111.44
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.62
9.62
9.62
9.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.05
4.01
3.96
3.94
Net Worth
13.67
13.63
13.58
13.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.1
2.77
2.91
2.82
yoy growth (%)
-24.17
-4.79
2.88
-20.28
Raw materials
-1.91
-2.6
-2.78
-2.71
As % of sales
91.12
94.04
95.62
96.09
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
0.03
0.02
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.03
0.04
2.72
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.17
-4.79
2.88
-20.28
Op profit growth
1.64
32.84
2.62
-14.96
EBIT growth
1.64
43.3
2.83
-2.75
Net profit growth
2.63
43.01
3.33
3.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
2.83
3.55
2.57
4.65
19.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.83
3.55
2.57
4.65
19.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.05
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Rohit Jain
Independent Director
Nisha Sharma
Independent Director
Vinay Kumar Sharma
Managing Director
NEERAJ JAIN
Non Executive Director
Manju Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Jain
Additional Director
Niveta Sharma
Additional Director
Amarjeet Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Devine Impex Ltd
Summary
Devine Impex Limited (Formerly known Classic Global Impex Limited) was incorporated as a public limited company in Oct.95. Divine Impex, are an acclaimed manufacturer and exporter of Earthing Accessories, Valve Accessories, Electrical Wiring Accessories, Brass Precision Components, S.S. Components, Sanitary Parts, General Engineering Products, Casting, Forging, etc.The Company came out with a public issue of 22,80,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 100 lac and, 1,70,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs. 17 lac as firm allotment to Onida Finance, lead managers to the issue.Their products are popular in Electrical, Building & Construction, and other industries. Combining science and aesthetics, they have brought together all necessary resources under one roof to provide with quality assured ferrous and non-ferrous products with a substantial sales volume of Rs.35 million. With changing market demands, the Company has garnered an extensive 100% export base in the major regions of Europe, UK, Middle East and UAE.Since establishment in the year 1995, there complete range of Brass Products has remained popular for its durability and ease of use that makes these products the first choice of our clients spread worldwide. Technology and Quality Control System are the mainstay of continued growth in the domestic and international markets. This has made a noted manufacturer and exporter of the Earthing Parts, Electrical Wiring Ac
Read More
The Devine Impex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Devine Impex Ltd is ₹9.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Devine Impex Ltd is 111.44 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Devine Impex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Devine Impex Ltd is ₹6.75 and ₹13.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Devine Impex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.39%, 3 Years at 19.76%, 1 Year at 27.45%, 6 Month at 6.70%, 3 Month at 3.83% and 1 Month at -5.82%.
