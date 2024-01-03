iifl-logo
Devinsu Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.9

12.57

12.3

10.6

Net Worth

14.4

13.07

12.8

11.1

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.89

0.69

0.65

0.36

Total Liabilities

15.29

13.76

13.45

11.46

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

15.27

13.73

13.41

10.81

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.06

0.06

0.04

0.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.01

-8.67

-1.73

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.62

Total Assets

15.29

13.75

13.45

11.45

