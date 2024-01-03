Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.07
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.16
-0.03
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.19
-0.24
-0.03
-0.08
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.79
0.65
0.51
2.03
Profit before tax
0.59
0.41
0.47
1.95
Taxes
0
0
-0.09
-0.66
Tax rate
0
0
-19.26
-34.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.59
0.41
0.38
1.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
3.3
Net profit
0.59
0.41
0.38
4.59
yoy growth (%)
44.27
6.76
-91.58
-14,581.31
NPM
0
0
0
0
