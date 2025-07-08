Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.9
12.57
12.3
10.6
Net Worth
14.4
13.07
12.8
11.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.07
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.59
0.41
0.47
1.95
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.09
-0.66
Working capital
0.62
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-19.93
536.29
-53.72
30.08
EBIT growth
45.08
-13.8
-75.5
-6,265.92
Net profit growth
44.27
6.76
-91.58
-14,581.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Deepa Bhavsar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Pareek
Whole-time Director
Rajan Arvind Sawant
Independent Director
Disha Rajkumar Jain
Independent Director
Ajay Jain
82 Maker Chambers III,
Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-022-22047164/22042554
Website: http://www.devinsutrading.com
Email: investor_grievance@rediffmail.com
Unit-1 Luthra Ind Pr,
Safed Pool Andheri E, Andheri Kurla Road,
Mumbai - 400001
Tel: 91-022-28515606
Website: -
Email: sharexindia@vsnl.com
