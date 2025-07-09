Board Meeting 9 Jul 2025 4 Jul 2025

Devinsu Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To discuss/ finalize the proposal for issue of securities of the Company on Preferential Basis towards raising of additional capital by the Company pursuant to Section 42 62 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2018. 2) To approve the Directors Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2025 3) To recommended the appointment of Ms. Deepa Rupesh Bhavsar (DIN: 07167937) who retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible has offered herself for reappointment. 4) To adopt and approve the Draft Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 5) To fix the day date time and venue of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 6) To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting E- voting process for 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 7) Any other Matter with the permission of the chair.

Board Meeting 29 May 2025 29 May 2025

The Board considered and approved that the registered office of the Company will be shifted to 102, Floor - 10, Plot - 220, Maker Chamber VI, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities.

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2025 12 Apr 2025

Devinsu Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year/quarter ended March 31 2025 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e on 17th April 2025, inter alia, approved audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.04.2025)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

DEVINSU TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 05.02.2025 Unaudited Financial Results 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Registered office changed to 603, 6th Floor, Plot 207, Embassy Centre, Jamanlal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 The Board considered and approved the Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from 82, Maker Chambers III, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021 to 603, 6th Floor, Plot 207, Embassy Centre, Jamnalal Bajaj Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021subject to the approval of form to be file with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

DEVINSU TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 28/10/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th August 2024 attached.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024