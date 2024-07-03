Dharani Finance Ltd Summary

Dharani Finance Limited was registered as a Public Limited Company on 10th May 1990. The Company was granted Certificate for Commencement of Business by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on 25th June 1990. The authorised capital at the time of registration was Rs. 1 Crore. It got subsequently raised to Rs.5 crores on July 28, 1993. The Company went for a public issue in 1994 to the extent of Rs.2.5 crores besides preferential allotment to promoters, directors and their friends and relatives to the extent of Rs.74.28 lakhs. The issue was over subscribed 1.81 times and the total paid up capital after issue was Rs.5 crores. Due to entry of Banks, flush with low cost funds and ability to offer a variety of financial services, NBFCs , who were traditionally dominating the field of auto loans, commercial vehicle finance, etc. were very much affected and their survival became a major issue. The Company is facing these problems for the last few years. Activities on the financial side have considerably come down due to banks entering into these fields. It has therefore diversified into other activities like running a travel agency. It is registered with IATA as Travel Agency. The Company acquired cars and other vehicles and the travel operations were made profitable. It had tie up with Le Royal Meridien, a Five Star Deluxe Hotel in Chennai, for exclusive provision of tourist cars, looking after travel arrangements, air ticket booking for the hotel guests.