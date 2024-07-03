iifl-logo-icon 1
Dharani Finance Ltd Share Price

12.1
(4.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11
  • Day's High12.1
  • 52 Wk High14.7
  • Prev. Close11.56
  • Day's Low11
  • 52 Wk Low 5
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E18.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.11
  • EPS0.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.04
  • Div. Yield0
Dharani Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11

Prev. Close

11.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

12.1

Day's Low

11

52 Week's High

14.7

52 Week's Low

5

Book Value

18.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.04

P/E

18.95

EPS

0.61

Divi. Yield

0

Dharani Finance Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

Dharani Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dharani Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.23%

Non-Promoter- 71.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dharani Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.63

3.1

3.21

2.89

Net Worth

8.63

8.1

8.21

7.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.18

-0.92

-0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Dharani Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dharani Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Palani G Periasamy

Non Executive Director

Visalakshi Periasamy

Independent Director

M Ganapathy

Managing Director

K Kandasamy

Independent Director

S Muthu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saloni Jain

Independent Director

P R Shampat

Independent Director

P Muthusamy

Managing Director

Murugavel Ramasamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dharani Finance Ltd

Summary

Dharani Finance Limited was registered as a Public Limited Company on 10th May 1990. The Company was granted Certificate for Commencement of Business by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on 25th June 1990. The authorised capital at the time of registration was Rs. 1 Crore. It got subsequently raised to Rs.5 crores on July 28, 1993. The Company went for a public issue in 1994 to the extent of Rs.2.5 crores besides preferential allotment to promoters, directors and their friends and relatives to the extent of Rs.74.28 lakhs. The issue was over subscribed 1.81 times and the total paid up capital after issue was Rs.5 crores. Due to entry of Banks, flush with low cost funds and ability to offer a variety of financial services, NBFCs , who were traditionally dominating the field of auto loans, commercial vehicle finance, etc. were very much affected and their survival became a major issue. The Company is facing these problems for the last few years. Activities on the financial side have considerably come down due to banks entering into these fields. It has therefore diversified into other activities like running a travel agency. It is registered with IATA as Travel Agency. The Company acquired cars and other vehicles and the travel operations were made profitable. It had tie up with Le Royal Meridien, a Five Star Deluxe Hotel in Chennai, for exclusive provision of tourist cars, looking after travel arrangements, air ticket booking for the hotel guests.
Company FAQs

What is the Dharani Finance Ltd share price today?

The Dharani Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dharani Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dharani Finance Ltd is ₹6.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dharani Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dharani Finance Ltd is 18.95 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dharani Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dharani Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dharani Finance Ltd is ₹5 and ₹14.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dharani Finance Ltd?

Dharani Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.44%, 3 Years at 15.05%, 1 Year at 104.24%, 6 Month at 67.05%, 3 Month at 25.11% and 1 Month at 13.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dharani Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dharani Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 71.76 %

