SectorFinance
Open₹11
Prev. Close₹11.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹12.1
Day's Low₹11
52 Week's High₹14.7
52 Week's Low₹5
Book Value₹18.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.04
P/E18.95
EPS0.61
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.63
3.1
3.21
2.89
Net Worth
8.63
8.1
8.21
7.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.18
-0.92
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Palani G Periasamy
Non Executive Director
Visalakshi Periasamy
Independent Director
M Ganapathy
Managing Director
K Kandasamy
Independent Director
S Muthu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saloni Jain
Independent Director
P R Shampat
Independent Director
P Muthusamy
Managing Director
Murugavel Ramasamy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dharani Finance Ltd
Summary
Dharani Finance Limited was registered as a Public Limited Company on 10th May 1990. The Company was granted Certificate for Commencement of Business by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai on 25th June 1990. The authorised capital at the time of registration was Rs. 1 Crore. It got subsequently raised to Rs.5 crores on July 28, 1993. The Company went for a public issue in 1994 to the extent of Rs.2.5 crores besides preferential allotment to promoters, directors and their friends and relatives to the extent of Rs.74.28 lakhs. The issue was over subscribed 1.81 times and the total paid up capital after issue was Rs.5 crores. Due to entry of Banks, flush with low cost funds and ability to offer a variety of financial services, NBFCs , who were traditionally dominating the field of auto loans, commercial vehicle finance, etc. were very much affected and their survival became a major issue. The Company is facing these problems for the last few years. Activities on the financial side have considerably come down due to banks entering into these fields. It has therefore diversified into other activities like running a travel agency. It is registered with IATA as Travel Agency. The Company acquired cars and other vehicles and the travel operations were made profitable. It had tie up with Le Royal Meridien, a Five Star Deluxe Hotel in Chennai, for exclusive provision of tourist cars, looking after travel arrangements, air ticket booking for the hotel guests.
Read More
The Dharani Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dharani Finance Ltd is ₹6.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dharani Finance Ltd is 18.95 and 0.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dharani Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dharani Finance Ltd is ₹5 and ₹14.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dharani Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.44%, 3 Years at 15.05%, 1 Year at 104.24%, 6 Month at 67.05%, 3 Month at 25.11% and 1 Month at 13.33%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.