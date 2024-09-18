|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 Aug 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting Symbol : 511451 - Type of Security : Equity, AGM : 25th Sep 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through VC Book Closure: 19.09.2024 to 24.09.2024 (both days) Evoting Cut-off Date: 18.09.2024 Evoting period : 22.09.2024 to 24.09.2024 (9.00 a.m.-5.00 p.m) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) As per our earlier letter dated 29th August 2024 regarding intimation of Book Closure date duly modified. Book Closure date - Thursday, 19th Sep 2024 - Wednesday, 24th Sep 2024 instead of Thursday, 19th Sep 2024 - Wednesday 25th Sep 2024. Please update the same in your records. it is typographical error please ignore the same. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)
