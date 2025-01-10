iifl-logo-icon 1
Dharani Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

10.93
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.63

3.1

3.21

2.89

Net Worth

8.63

8.1

8.21

7.89

Minority Interest

Debt

0.13

0.22

0.03

0.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.76

8.32

8.24

8.02

Fixed Assets

0.14

0.24

0.11

0.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.12

0.36

0.55

0.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.49

5.7

5.52

5.41

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.15

1.25

1.27

1.25

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.76

5.72

5.46

5.17

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.92

-0.89

-0.7

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.32

-0.35

-0.32

-0.31

Cash

0.02

0.04

0.06

0.07

Total Assets

6.77

6.34

6.24

6.03

