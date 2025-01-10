Dharani Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.63
3.1
3.21
2.89
Net Worth
8.63
8.1
8.21
7.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0.13
0.22
0.03
0.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.76
8.32
8.24
8.02
Fixed Assets
0.14
0.24
0.11
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.12
0.36
0.55
0.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.49
5.7
5.52
5.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.15
1.25
1.27
1.25
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.76
5.72
5.46
5.17
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.92
-0.89
-0.7
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.32
-0.35
-0.32
-0.31
Cash
0.02
0.04
0.06
0.07
Total Assets
6.77
6.34
6.24
6.03
