Dharani Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.18
-0.92
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
-0.08
-0.18
-0.92
-0.14
Capital expenditure
-0.15
-7.22
0.04
-0.49
Free cash flow
-0.24
-7.4
-0.88
-0.64
Equity raised
5.95
7
6.49
4.77
Investing
0.08
-0.26
-3.58
0.25
Financing
0.37
0.44
0.2
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.16
-0.21
2.23
4.38
No Record Found
