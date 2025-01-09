Dharani Finance Ltd Management Discussions

Dharani Finance Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
DHARANI FINANCE LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
The Financial results for the year ended 31st March 2012 are briefly as
follows:-
(Rs. in Lakhs)
For the year For the year
Particulars Ended Ended
31.03.2012 31.03.2011
Income through Travel
Operations, Finance
Services and others 351.32 293.74
Expenditure
(Employee &
Administrative Expenses) 197.03 188.83
Profit 154.29 104.91
Provision for diminution
in value of investments 31.32 0.92
Depreciation 55.75 44.95
Interest & Bank Charges 0.81 2.93
Profit/(Loss) after
depreciation & Interest 66.11 56.11
Provision for Income Tax
- Current 24.30 19.00
- Deferred (3.03) (4.87)
Profit/(Loss) after Tax 44.84 41.98
Surplus/(deficit)
brought forward 53.20 48.74
Profit available for
appropriation 98.03 90.72
APPROPRIATIONS
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 8.97 8.40
Proposed Dividend 34.98 24.99
Dividend Distribution Tax 5.67 4.15
Net Surplus/(Deficit) carried over 48.41 53.20
Government of India had revised the format for Balance Sheet and Statement
of Profit and Loss Account to provide more detailed information to the
shareholders. Accordingly, the Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss have been
presented in the revised format. This will enable the shareholders to
understand and appreciate the results in a much better manner.
PERFORMANCE:
Income of the Company during the year 2011-12 rose to Rs.351.12. lakhs from
Rs. 293.74 lakhs in the previous year. This represents an increase of
16.34%. The Company could earn a gross profit of Rs.154.29 lakhs against
Rs. 104.91 lakhs in the previous year. A gain of Rs.28.48 Lakhs by selling
some of its investments also contributed to this increase. Depreciation was
provided at Rs.55.75 lakhs against Rs.44.95 lakhs in the previous year, an
increase of 16%.
OUTLOOK:
The general economic situation is expected to improve in the coming years
and hopefully your Company can expect better returns. The Company has
opened a travel desk at the newly opened five star hotel Le Meridien,
Coimbatore part of the PGP Group. It is hoped that this will bring in
additional business by providing travel facilities. The Company continues
in its efforts to enlarge its business by providing IT services.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:
Similarly the voluntary guidelines for Corporate Social responsibility will
be introduced for adoption in due course.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statements made in this report describing industry outlook as well as
Companys plans, projections and expectations may constitute forwarding
looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those either
expressed or implied. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly
amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any
subsequent developments, information or events.