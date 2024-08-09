iifl-logo-icon 1
Dharani Finance Ltd AGM

11.45
(4.76%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:38:00 AM

Dharani Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
REg.33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg.2025 the following items discussed and approved the in the Board Meeting held on 9.08.2024. 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Q/E 30th June 2024 along with Segment Report, Limited Review Report and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualificate Report. 2. Appointment of Addl.Director, Managing Director. 3. Increasing the Borrowing Powers from Rs.25 crs to Rs.200 crs. 4. AGM to be held on 25.09.2024. 5. Reconstitute of Committees of the Board. Symbol : 511451 - Type of Security : Equity, AGM : 25th Sep 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through VC Book Closure: 19.09.2024 to 24.09.2024 (both days) Evoting Cut-off Date: 18.09.2024 Evoting period : 22.09.2024 to 24.09.2024 (9.00 a.m.-5.00 p.m) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) As per our earlier letter dated 29th August 2024 regarding intimation of Book Closure date duly modified. Book Closure date - Thursday, 19th Sep 2024 - Wednesday, 24th Sep 2024 instead of Thursday, 19th Sep 2024 - Wednesday 25th Sep 2024. Please update the same in your records. it is typographical error please ignore the same. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024) Reg.44 of LODR - Evoting Results along with consolidated Scrutinizer Report dated 25.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)

