DHARANI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 11th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Trading window for all the insiders is closed from 1st April 2024 till 48 hrs after the disclosure of financial results to the Exchanges. DHARANI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that about the Intimation of Board Meeting Letter dated 3rd May 2024, wherein it was intimated that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 11.05.24, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31st Mar 2024. Chairman with the consent of all the directors/members present at the meeting due to unforeseen circumstances hereby decided to adjourn the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board Meeting and decided that the Meeting of Audit Committee and Board Meeting will continue to be held on 17.05.2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and any other item with the permission of Chairman. Trading window will remain closed up to 48 hours after disclosure of Financial Results from 1st April 2024 to 17th May 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024) In accordance with Reg 33 read with the SEBI of LODR Reg, 2015 the following items were discussed are approved in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 17.05.24. 1. Audited F/R for the Q/E 31.03.2024 along with Segment wise Report. 2. Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash flow statement. 3. Auditors Report 4. Statement of Impact of Audit Qualification. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 6.00 pm and concluded at 9.00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)