Dhillon Freight Carrier Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.52

0.17

0.17

0.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.98

1.33

0.97

0.74

Net Worth

3.5

1.5

1.14

0.91

Minority Interest

Debt

4.8

4.39

3.78

4.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.04

Total Liabilities

8.3

5.89

4.92

5

Fixed Assets

5.57

5.67

3.22

3.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.1

0.06

0

Networking Capital

0.76

-0.39

-0.27

-0.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.96

0.25

0.29

0.23

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.68

0.25

0.13

0.13

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.04

-0.41

-0.38

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.83

-0.85

-0.28

-0.21

Cash

1.79

0.52

1.92

1.75

Total Assets

8.29

5.9

4.93

4.99

