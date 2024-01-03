Dhillon Freight Carrier Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.52
0.17
0.17
0.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.98
1.33
0.97
0.74
Net Worth
3.5
1.5
1.14
0.91
Minority Interest
Debt
4.8
4.39
3.78
4.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
8.3
5.89
4.92
5
Fixed Assets
5.57
5.67
3.22
3.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.1
0.06
0
Networking Capital
0.76
-0.39
-0.27
-0.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.96
0.25
0.29
0.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.68
0.25
0.13
0.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.04
-0.41
-0.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.83
-0.85
-0.28
-0.21
Cash
1.79
0.52
1.92
1.75
Total Assets
8.29
5.9
4.93
4.99
