Dhillon Freight Carrier Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
529.8
|31.06
|40,350.52
|257.71
|1.74
|2,149.53
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
455.45
|144.13
|34,041.03
|113.96
|0
|2,127.94
|131.86
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
242.5
|209.05
|26,868.79
|42.66
|0
|138.35
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,785.35
|57.2
|13,728.64
|46.93
|0.43
|1,441.92
|684.05
Blackbuck Ltd
BLACKBUCK
611.7
|30.37
|11,044.44
|34.94
|0
|141.04
|68.47
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.