Dhruv Estates Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.98
0.98
0.98
0.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.09
-0.05
0.5
0.52
Net Worth
0.89
0.93
1.48
1.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.89
0.93
1.48
1.5
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.84
0.84
1.37
1.36
Inventories
0.88
0.87
0.87
0.86
Inventory Days
2,11,700
62,780
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.03
0.53
0.53
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0.05
0.09
0.11
0.14
Total Assets
0.89
0.93
1.48
1.5
