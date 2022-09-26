iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhruv Estates Ltd Balance Sheet

11.78
(-5.00%)
Sep 26, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.98

0.98

0.98

0.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.09

-0.05

0.5

0.52

Net Worth

0.89

0.93

1.48

1.5

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.89

0.93

1.48

1.5

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.84

0.84

1.37

1.36

Inventories

0.88

0.87

0.87

0.86

Inventory Days

2,11,700

62,780

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.03

0.53

0.53

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

Cash

0.05

0.09

0.11

0.14

Total Assets

0.89

0.93

1.48

1.5

