iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhruv Estates Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.78
(-5.00%)
Sep 26, 2022|10:33:11 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhruv Estates Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

-70

-50

100

-16.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.03

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,233.33

1,556

671

1,146

Operating profit

-0.03

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

OPM

-2,133.33

-1,456

-571

-1,046

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.03

0.07

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.03

0.01

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-27.97

-19.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

-0.03

0.01

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0.01

0

Net profit

-0.02

-0.03

0.02

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-24.22

-269.85

48.22

-3.42

NPM

-1,793.33

-710

209

282

Dhruv Estates Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhruv Estates Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.