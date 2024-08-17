iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dhruv Estates Ltd Share Price

11.78
(-5.00%)
Sep 26, 2022|10:33:11 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Dhruv Estates Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

11.78

Prev. Close

12.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

11.78

Day's Low

11.78

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dhruv Estates Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2023

arrow

Dhruv Estates Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dhruv Estates Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.21%

Non-Promoter- 33.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dhruv Estates Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.98

0.98

0.98

0.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.09

-0.05

0.5

0.52

Net Worth

0.89

0.93

1.48

1.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.01

0

yoy growth (%)

-70

-50

100

-16.66

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.03

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.02

0.01

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70

-50

100

-16.66

Op profit growth

-56.04

27.49

9.17

-3.14

EBIT growth

-24.22

-348.25

-18.75

7.1

Net profit growth

-24.22

-269.85

48.22

-3.42

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dhruv Estates Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhruv Estates Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Kanungo

Independent Director

Mehboob Pradhan

Non Executive Director

Anita Kanungo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhruv Estates Ltd

Summary

Dhruv Estates Ltd was originally incorporated under the name and style of Kanungo Constructions Limited and that certificate of Incorporation and commencement of Business in this behalf was issued by the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, Mumbai onthe October 3, 1983 and October 20, 1983 respectively.The name of the company was subsequently changed from Kanungo Constructions Limited to its present name Dhruv Estates Limited on January 7, 1993. The companys main area of business is related matters and Development of the real Estate and matters related thereto.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Dhruv Estates Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.