Summary

Dhruv Estates Ltd was originally incorporated under the name and style of Kanungo Constructions Limited and that certificate of Incorporation and commencement of Business in this behalf was issued by the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, Mumbai onthe October 3, 1983 and October 20, 1983 respectively.The name of the company was subsequently changed from Kanungo Constructions Limited to its present name Dhruv Estates Limited on January 7, 1993. The companys main area of business is related matters and Development of the real Estate and matters related thereto.

Read More