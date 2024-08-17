SectorRealty
Open₹11.78
Prev. Close₹12.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹11.78
Day's Low₹11.78
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.98
0.98
0.98
0.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.09
-0.05
0.5
0.52
Net Worth
0.89
0.93
1.48
1.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-70
-50
100
-16.66
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.03
0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.02
0.01
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70
-50
100
-16.66
Op profit growth
-56.04
27.49
9.17
-3.14
EBIT growth
-24.22
-348.25
-18.75
7.1
Net profit growth
-24.22
-269.85
48.22
-3.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Kanungo
Independent Director
Mehboob Pradhan
Non Executive Director
Anita Kanungo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dhruv Estates Ltd
Summary
Dhruv Estates Ltd was originally incorporated under the name and style of Kanungo Constructions Limited and that certificate of Incorporation and commencement of Business in this behalf was issued by the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, Mumbai onthe October 3, 1983 and October 20, 1983 respectively.The name of the company was subsequently changed from Kanungo Constructions Limited to its present name Dhruv Estates Limited on January 7, 1993. The companys main area of business is related matters and Development of the real Estate and matters related thereto.
