Diggi Multitrade Ltd Summary

Diggi Multitrade Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Diggi Securities Private Limited on December 1, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Diggi Multitrade Limited on June 18, 2014. Initially, the Company was involved in the business of carrying on trading activities by dealing in stock market in all kinds of securities and other financial products. The Company began investing and trading in equity shares (quoted and non-quoted), derivatives and other financial products. Unlike broking companies, It did not carry out trading and investment activity or offer financial services and products to or on behalf of other investors or clients and hence did not require a license or registration with SEBI or any other concerned regulatory authorities or regulations governing the business of operating a broking outfit. In 2013-2014, the Company discontinued the business of trading in shares and securities and forayed in the business of trading in fabrics, real estate and allied activities and construction material and consequently the main objects of the Company was altered to reflect the said line of business. At present, the Companys business activities are classified as trading in real estate by way of acquiring interests in various real estate projects such as flats and land; and dealing in construction material. The Company typically purchase the flat from the builders for which it first pay the token amount and are issued an allotment letter by the builders in their favour acknowledging the receipt of token amount and requesting them to make the full payment towards the flat. Thereafter, they make the payment towards the flat as per terms of the said allotment letter. Once the flat is sold to vendor at a price higher than the price originally paid by the Company, they get a refund from the builder of the entire amount paid along with profits made on the said flat. Subsequently, the Company along with the builders sign a cancellation letter which acknowledges the refund by the builder of the amount paid towards the said flat.In December 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 26,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 3.38 Crore.