SectorRealty
Open₹22.01
Prev. Close₹23.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.48
Day's High₹24.49
Day's Low₹22.01
52 Week's High₹32.5
52 Week's Low₹16.3
Book Value₹10.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.68
9.68
9.68
9.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.64
0.92
1
0.96
Net Worth
10.32
10.6
10.68
10.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.1
0.71
1.77
4.78
yoy growth (%)
-85.31
-59.74
-62.86
172.2
Raw materials
0
-0.59
-1.3
-4.3
As % of sales
0
83.04
73.27
89.97
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.31
-0.37
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.04
0.06
0.05
Depreciation
0
-2.42
0
0
Tax paid
0
0.02
-0.01
-0.03
Working capital
0.05
-0.02
0.05
3.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-85.31
-59.74
-62.86
172.2
Op profit growth
-36.94
589.72
-56.54
-39.9
EBIT growth
-214.96
-169.54
15.03
-1,685.07
Net profit growth
-301.9
-151.64
130.78
-920.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anil Pannalal Patni
Executive Director
Pradeepkumartana Jankiramulu Naidu
Executive Chairman & CFO
Sangeeta Hariprasad Naidu
Independent Director
Selvendran Seevanyagam
Independent Director
Parameswarannair Suresh Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinita Ojha
Additional Executive Director.
Shruti Ramanuj
Reports by Diggi Multitrade Ltd
Summary
Diggi Multitrade Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Diggi Securities Private Limited on December 1, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Diggi Multitrade Limited on June 18, 2014. Initially, the Company was involved in the business of carrying on trading activities by dealing in stock market in all kinds of securities and other financial products. The Company began investing and trading in equity shares (quoted and non-quoted), derivatives and other financial products. Unlike broking companies, It did not carry out trading and investment activity or offer financial services and products to or on behalf of other investors or clients and hence did not require a license or registration with SEBI or any other concerned regulatory authorities or regulations governing the business of operating a broking outfit. In 2013-2014, the Company discontinued the business of trading in shares and securities and forayed in the business of trading in fabrics, real estate and allied activities and construction material and consequently the main objects of the Company was altered to reflect the said line of business. At present, the Companys business activities are classified as trading in real estate by way of acquiring interests in various real estate projects such as flats and land; and dealing in construction material. The Company typically purchase the flat from the builders for which i
Read More
The Diggi Multitrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diggi Multitrade Ltd is ₹23.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Diggi Multitrade Ltd is 0 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diggi Multitrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diggi Multitrade Ltd is ₹16.3 and ₹32.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Diggi Multitrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.67%, 3 Years at 17.16%, 1 Year at -19.02%, 6 Month at -4.32%, 3 Month at 22.96% and 1 Month at -5.45%.
