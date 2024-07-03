iifl-logo-icon 1
Diggi Multitrade Ltd Share Price

24.25
(4.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.01
  • Day's High24.49
  • 52 Wk High32.5
  • Prev. Close23.24
  • Day's Low22.01
  • 52 Wk Low 16.3
  • Turnover (lac)8.48
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Diggi Multitrade Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

22.01

Prev. Close

23.24

Turnover(Lac.)

8.48

Day's High

24.49

Day's Low

22.01

52 Week's High

32.5

52 Week's Low

16.3

Book Value

10.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Diggi Multitrade Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Diggi Multitrade Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Diggi Multitrade Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.63%

Non-Promoter- 55.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Diggi Multitrade Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.68

9.68

9.68

9.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.64

0.92

1

0.96

Net Worth

10.32

10.6

10.68

10.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.1

0.71

1.77

4.78

yoy growth (%)

-85.31

-59.74

-62.86

172.2

Raw materials

0

-0.59

-1.3

-4.3

As % of sales

0

83.04

73.27

89.97

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.31

-0.37

-0.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.04

0.06

0.05

Depreciation

0

-2.42

0

0

Tax paid

0

0.02

-0.01

-0.03

Working capital

0.05

-0.02

0.05

3.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-85.31

-59.74

-62.86

172.2

Op profit growth

-36.94

589.72

-56.54

-39.9

EBIT growth

-214.96

-169.54

15.03

-1,685.07

Net profit growth

-301.9

-151.64

130.78

-920.25

No Record Found

Diggi Multitrade Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Diggi Multitrade Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anil Pannalal Patni

Executive Director

Pradeepkumartana Jankiramulu Naidu

Executive Chairman & CFO

Sangeeta Hariprasad Naidu

Independent Director

Selvendran Seevanyagam

Independent Director

Parameswarannair Suresh Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinita Ojha

Additional Executive Director.

Shruti Ramanuj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Diggi Multitrade Ltd

Summary

Diggi Multitrade Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Diggi Securities Private Limited on December 1, 2010. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Diggi Multitrade Limited on June 18, 2014. Initially, the Company was involved in the business of carrying on trading activities by dealing in stock market in all kinds of securities and other financial products. The Company began investing and trading in equity shares (quoted and non-quoted), derivatives and other financial products. Unlike broking companies, It did not carry out trading and investment activity or offer financial services and products to or on behalf of other investors or clients and hence did not require a license or registration with SEBI or any other concerned regulatory authorities or regulations governing the business of operating a broking outfit. In 2013-2014, the Company discontinued the business of trading in shares and securities and forayed in the business of trading in fabrics, real estate and allied activities and construction material and consequently the main objects of the Company was altered to reflect the said line of business. At present, the Companys business activities are classified as trading in real estate by way of acquiring interests in various real estate projects such as flats and land; and dealing in construction material. The Company typically purchase the flat from the builders for which i
Company FAQs

What is the Diggi Multitrade Ltd share price today?

The Diggi Multitrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Diggi Multitrade Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Diggi Multitrade Ltd is ₹23.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Diggi Multitrade Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Diggi Multitrade Ltd is 0 and 2.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Diggi Multitrade Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Diggi Multitrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Diggi Multitrade Ltd is ₹16.3 and ₹32.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Diggi Multitrade Ltd?

Diggi Multitrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.67%, 3 Years at 17.16%, 1 Year at -19.02%, 6 Month at -4.32%, 3 Month at 22.96% and 1 Month at -5.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Diggi Multitrade Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Diggi Multitrade Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.36 %

