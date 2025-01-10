Diggi Multitrade Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.68
9.68
9.68
9.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.64
0.92
1
0.96
Net Worth
10.32
10.6
10.68
10.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.32
10.6
10.68
10.64
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.07
0.1
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.52
0.52
0.52
0.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.73
9.99
10.05
10.07
Inventories
0
0
0
7.18
Inventory Days
24,959.04
Sundry Debtors
2.47
2.88
3.49
1.54
Debtor Days
5,353.33
Other Current Assets
7.55
7.27
6.74
2.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
0
-0.01
-0.65
Creditor Days
2,259.52
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.16
-0.17
-0.12
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.05
Total Assets
10.32
10.6
10.69
10.64
