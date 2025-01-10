iifl-logo-icon 1
Diggi Multitrade Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.68

9.68

9.68

9.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.64

0.92

1

0.96

Net Worth

10.32

10.6

10.68

10.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.32

10.6

10.68

10.64

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.07

0.1

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.52

0.52

0.52

0.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.73

9.99

10.05

10.07

Inventories

0

0

0

7.18

Inventory Days

24,959.04

Sundry Debtors

2.47

2.88

3.49

1.54

Debtor Days

5,353.33

Other Current Assets

7.55

7.27

6.74

2.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

0

-0.01

-0.65

Creditor Days

2,259.52

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.16

-0.17

-0.12

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.05

Total Assets

10.32

10.6

10.69

10.64

