Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.1
0.71
1.77
4.78
yoy growth (%)
-85.31
-59.74
-62.86
172.2
Raw materials
0
-0.59
-1.3
-4.3
As % of sales
0
83.04
73.27
89.97
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.31
-0.37
-0.16
As % of sales
206.28
43.57
21.04
3.4
Other costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.13
-0.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.1
3.98
7.46
8.14
Operating profit
-0.13
-0.21
-0.03
-0.07
OPM
-131.38
-30.61
-1.78
-1.52
Depreciation
0
-2.42
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.18
0.17
0.09
0.12
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.04
0.06
0.05
Taxes
0
0.02
-0.01
-0.03
Tax rate
-3.53
-45.07
-26.04
-63.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.04
-0.02
0.04
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.04
-0.02
0.04
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-301.9
-151.64
130.78
-920.25
NPM
47.15
-3.43
2.67
0.43
