iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diggi Multitrade Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.3
(0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diggi Multitrade Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.1

0.71

1.77

4.78

yoy growth (%)

-85.31

-59.74

-62.86

172.2

Raw materials

0

-0.59

-1.3

-4.3

As % of sales

0

83.04

73.27

89.97

Employee costs

-0.21

-0.31

-0.37

-0.16

As % of sales

206.28

43.57

21.04

3.4

Other costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.13

-0.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.1

3.98

7.46

8.14

Operating profit

-0.13

-0.21

-0.03

-0.07

OPM

-131.38

-30.61

-1.78

-1.52

Depreciation

0

-2.42

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.18

0.17

0.09

0.12

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.04

0.06

0.05

Taxes

0

0.02

-0.01

-0.03

Tax rate

-3.53

-45.07

-26.04

-63.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.04

-0.02

0.04

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.04

-0.02

0.04

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-301.9

-151.64

130.78

-920.25

NPM

47.15

-3.43

2.67

0.43

Diggi Multitrade : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Diggi Multitrade Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.