Diggi Multitrade Ltd Board Meeting

22.5
(10.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:35:00 AM

Diggi Multitrade CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Diggi Multitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
As per attachment
Board Meeting19 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Diggi Multitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & take note of the Resignation of Mr. Anilkumar Patni from the post of Executive Director & Managing Director of the Company. 2. To consider & take note of the Resignation of Mr. Parameswarannair Suresh Kumar from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 3. To consider & take note of the Resignation of Mr. Selvendran Seevanayagam from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Samarth Prabhudas Ramanuj (DIN: 06660127) as Managing Director of the Company. 5. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. Announcement under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulation, 2015 Appointment of Managing Director AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on July 19,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
Diggi Multitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Statements for the Half year and Year ended on March 312024 along with auditors Report and to consider other Business transactions. 1. Approved Audited Standalone Financial Result for the half year & year ended 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Audit Report on the Standalone Audited Financial Result for the half year & year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Adopted the Declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) pursuant to regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. 4. Approved and Re appointed M/s Abhilasha Chaudhary, Proprietor of & Associates, and Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-2025. 5. Took on records the Statement of Related party Transactions as on 31st march, 2024 half year ended. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
Diggi Multitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Notice of Postal Ballot through E-Voting; 2. To approve the Appointment of Scrutinizer. 3. To appoint Mr. Utkarshkumar Sanjaykumar Dave as Additional Independent Director ; 4. To appoint Mr. Manish Keshavlal Solanki as Additional Independent Director; 5. Propose to Regularize Mr. Samarth Prabhudas Ramanuj as Executive Director and approve the terms of appointment subject to the shareholders approval in Postal Ballot; 6. Propose to Regularize Mrs. Shruti Ramanuj as Executive Director subject to the shareholders approval in Postal Ballot; 7. Propose to Regularize Mr. Utkarshkumar Sanjaykumar Dave as Independent Director subject to the shareholders approval in Postal Ballot; 8. Propose to Regularize Mr. Manish Keshavlal Solanki IN: 10431337) as Independent Director subject to the shareholders approval in Postal Ballot; 9. To authorize CS & MD for conducting the Postal ballot and handle entire e-voting process. Any other business with the permission of the Chairperson Dear sir, we are submitting the outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th February 2024 to approve the follwing:- 1. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot through E-Voting 2. Approve the appointment of Scrutinizer. 3. Appointment of Mr. Utkarshkumar Sanjaykumar Dave as Additional Independent Director 4. Propose to regularize Mr. Utkarshkumar as Independent Director subject to the shareholders approval in Postal Ballot. 5. Appointment of Mr. Manish Keshavlal Solanki as Additional Independent Director. Propose to regularize Mr. Manish Keshavlal Solanki Propose to regularize Mr. Samarth Prabhudas Ramanuj as Executive Director Propose to regularize Mrs. Shruti Ramanuj as Executive Director 9. To authorize CS & MD for conducting the Postal ballot and handle entire e-voting process. Kindly take the same in your record. Regards (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024)

