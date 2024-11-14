Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Diggi Multitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per attachment As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

As per attachment

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Diggi Multitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & take note of the Resignation of Mr. Anilkumar Patni from the post of Executive Director & Managing Director of the Company. 2. To consider & take note of the Resignation of Mr. Parameswarannair Suresh Kumar from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 3. To consider & take note of the Resignation of Mr. Selvendran Seevanayagam from the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Samarth Prabhudas Ramanuj (DIN: 06660127) as Managing Director of the Company. 5. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. Announcement under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulation, 2015 Appointment of Managing Director AS PER ATTACHMENT (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting held on July 19,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Diggi Multitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Statements for the Half year and Year ended on March 312024 along with auditors Report and to consider other Business transactions. 1. Approved Audited Standalone Financial Result for the half year & year ended 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Audit Report on the Standalone Audited Financial Result for the half year & year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Adopted the Declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) pursuant to regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. 4. Approved and Re appointed M/s Abhilasha Chaudhary, Proprietor of & Associates, and Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-2025. 5. Took on records the Statement of Related party Transactions as on 31st march, 2024 half year ended. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024