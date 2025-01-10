iifl-logo-icon 1
Dindigul Farm Product Ltd Balance Sheet

50.49
(1.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.98

14.38

14.38

14.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.64

-30.77

-36.01

-31.81

Net Worth

10.34

-16.39

-21.63

-17.43

Minority Interest

Debt

19

23.99

25.8

27.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.34

7.6

4.17

9.73

Fixed Assets

12.05

12.78

12.07

14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.22

0.22

0.15

0.58

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.36

0.28

0.28

0.28

Networking Capital

15.67

-5.72

-8.37

-5.73

Inventories

14.54

8.89

4.97

7.38

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.61

1.76

3.52

3.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

23.27

5.02

3.94

4.09

Sundry Creditors

-22.4

-19.36

-20.27

-19.76

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.35

-2.03

-0.53

-0.45

Cash

0.02

0.05

0.03

0.59

Total Assets

29.32

7.61

4.16

9.72

