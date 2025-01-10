Dindigul Farm Product Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.98
14.38
14.38
14.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.64
-30.77
-36.01
-31.81
Net Worth
10.34
-16.39
-21.63
-17.43
Minority Interest
Debt
19
23.99
25.8
27.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.34
7.6
4.17
9.73
Fixed Assets
12.05
12.78
12.07
14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.22
0.22
0.15
0.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.36
0.28
0.28
0.28
Networking Capital
15.67
-5.72
-8.37
-5.73
Inventories
14.54
8.89
4.97
7.38
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.61
1.76
3.52
3.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
23.27
5.02
3.94
4.09
Sundry Creditors
-22.4
-19.36
-20.27
-19.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.35
-2.03
-0.53
-0.45
Cash
0.02
0.05
0.03
0.59
Total Assets
29.32
7.61
4.16
9.72
