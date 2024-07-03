Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹52
Prev. Close₹51.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹11
Day's High₹53.69
Day's Low₹50
52 Week's High₹144.2
52 Week's Low₹51.21
Book Value₹18.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)122.15
P/E14.41
EPS3.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.98
14.38
14.38
14.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.64
-30.77
-36.01
-31.81
Net Worth
10.34
-16.39
-21.63
-17.43
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R Rajasekaran
Non Executive Director
Rajadharshini Rajasekaran
Independent Director
N M Ranganathan
Independent Director
B N Padmaja Priyadarshini
Non Executive Director
Rajappan Ravi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The Company was incorporated as Dindigul Farm Product Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to the certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore on September 29, 2010.The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Dindigul Farm Product Limited, upon conversion into a public company, pursuant to a board resolution dated November 18, 2023 and a shareholder resolution dated December 1, 2023, and a fresh certificate of change of name was issued on December 27, 2023 by ROC, Coimbatore. Pursuant to the share purchase on June 30, 2022, by Indrayani Biotech Limited from some of then existing shareholders, IBL acquired 7,33,482 Equity Shares constituting 51.00% of the then existing paid-up equity share capital. As on date, IBL holds 42.59% of the paid-up equity share capital.The company is primarily engaged in processing of whole milk and skimmed milk to make dairy ingredients including, milk protein concentrates, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, whey protein concentrate, milk whey powder, casein, unbranded cream, butter and fat filled powders for infant milk formula. The processing facility is situated at Dindigul and is spread over 15 acres. The companies management system has been assessed and determined to comply with the requirements of FSSC 22000. The company also follows and complys with requirements of various relevant authorities in the industry such as FSSAI, Halal, Kosher, Export Import Council of India, Europe Regulation
The Dindigul Farm Product Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd is ₹122.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd is 14.41 and 2.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dindigul Farm Product Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd is ₹51.21 and ₹144.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dindigul Farm Product Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -52.12%, 6 Month at -60.58%, 3 Month at -34.96% and 1 Month at -16.27%.
