Dindigul Farm Product Ltd Share Price

50
(-3.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:55:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open52
  • Day's High53.69
  • 52 Wk High144.2
  • Prev. Close51.58
  • Day's Low50
  • 52 Wk Low 51.21
  • Turnover (lac)11
  • P/E14.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.48
  • EPS3.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)122.15
  • Div. Yield0
Dindigul Farm Product Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

52

Prev. Close

51.58

Turnover(Lac.)

11

Day's High

53.69

Day's Low

50

52 Week's High

144.2

52 Week's Low

51.21

Book Value

18.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

122.15

P/E

14.41

EPS

3.58

Divi. Yield

0

Dindigul Farm Product Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Dindigul Farm Product Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dindigul Farm Product Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.36%

Non-Promoter- 9.32%

Institutions: 9.32%

Non-Institutions: 31.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dindigul Farm Product Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.98

14.38

14.38

14.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.64

-30.77

-36.01

-31.81

Net Worth

10.34

-16.39

-21.63

-17.43

Minority Interest

Dindigul Farm Product Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dindigul Farm Product Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R Rajasekaran

Non Executive Director

Rajadharshini Rajasekaran

Independent Director

N M Ranganathan

Independent Director

B N Padmaja Priyadarshini

Non Executive Director

Rajappan Ravi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dindigul Farm Product Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as Dindigul Farm Product Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to the certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore on September 29, 2010.The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Dindigul Farm Product Limited, upon conversion into a public company, pursuant to a board resolution dated November 18, 2023 and a shareholder resolution dated December 1, 2023, and a fresh certificate of change of name was issued on December 27, 2023 by ROC, Coimbatore. Pursuant to the share purchase on June 30, 2022, by Indrayani Biotech Limited from some of then existing shareholders, IBL acquired 7,33,482 Equity Shares constituting 51.00% of the then existing paid-up equity share capital. As on date, IBL holds 42.59% of the paid-up equity share capital.The company is primarily engaged in processing of whole milk and skimmed milk to make dairy ingredients including, milk protein concentrates, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, whey protein concentrate, milk whey powder, casein, unbranded cream, butter and fat filled powders for infant milk formula. The processing facility is situated at Dindigul and is spread over 15 acres. The companies management system has been assessed and determined to comply with the requirements of FSSC 22000. The company also follows and complys with requirements of various relevant authorities in the industry such as FSSAI, Halal, Kosher, Export Import Council of India, Europe Regulation
Company FAQs

What is the Dindigul Farm Product Ltd share price today?

The Dindigul Farm Product Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd is ₹122.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd is 14.41 and 2.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dindigul Farm Product Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd is ₹51.21 and ₹144.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd?

Dindigul Farm Product Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -52.12%, 6 Month at -60.58%, 3 Month at -34.96% and 1 Month at -16.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dindigul Farm Product Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.36 %
Institutions - 9.32 %
Public - 31.31 %

