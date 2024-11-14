|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Dindigul Farm Product Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Further to our letters dated 28th December, 2023 and 3rd February, 2024 for intimation of Board Meeting, and in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today (i.e., on 12th February, 2024) has, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports by the M/s. Venkatesh & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Dindigul Farm Product Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The following Business: 1. To consider and approve material related party transactions between the Company and Group companies KMP and their relatives subject to the approval of the shareholders. 2. To consider and approve Directors report and annexures thereon. 3. To fix the date time venue and mode of the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft Notice for convening the said General Meeting. 4. Other business matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06th September 2024 is attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024)
