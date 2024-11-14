Dindigul Farm Product Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Further to our letters dated 28th December, 2023 and 3rd February, 2024 for intimation of Board Meeting, and in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today (i.e., on 12th February, 2024) has, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports by the M/s. Venkatesh & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)