Dindigul Farm Product Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as Dindigul Farm Product Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956, pursuant to the certificate of incorporation issued by the RoC, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore on September 29, 2010.The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Dindigul Farm Product Limited, upon conversion into a public company, pursuant to a board resolution dated November 18, 2023 and a shareholder resolution dated December 1, 2023, and a fresh certificate of change of name was issued on December 27, 2023 by ROC, Coimbatore. Pursuant to the share purchase on June 30, 2022, by Indrayani Biotech Limited from some of then existing shareholders, IBL acquired 7,33,482 Equity Shares constituting 51.00% of the then existing paid-up equity share capital. As on date, IBL holds 42.59% of the paid-up equity share capital.The company is primarily engaged in processing of whole milk and skimmed milk to make dairy ingredients including, milk protein concentrates, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, whey protein concentrate, milk whey powder, casein, unbranded cream, butter and fat filled powders for infant milk formula. The processing facility is situated at Dindigul and is spread over 15 acres. The companies management system has been assessed and determined to comply with the requirements of FSSC 22000. The company also follows and complys with requirements of various relevant authorities in the industry such as FSSAI, Halal, Kosher, Export Import Council of India, Europe Regulations in respect of certain of the products. The company has also obtained registration cum membership certificate from APEDA. The procurement operations consist of an average procurement of approximately 50,000 litres per day of milk directly from farmers and around 30,000-1,00,000 litres per day of whole milk from open market or third-party suppliers. As on the date of the DRHP, the company has built a network of more than 150 village collection centers, with direct access to more than 4,000 farmers and more than 50 dairy farms. The company procures whole milk either directly from the farmers and through third party suppliers. The skimmed milk is procured by the company from third party suppliers, majorly from Group Company A R Dairy Food Private Limited.