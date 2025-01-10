Dipna Pharmachem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.05
11.97
0.04
0.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.47
12.39
1.7
0.54
Net Worth
37.52
24.36
1.74
0.58
Minority Interest
Debt
19.45
15.91
10.19
12.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
56.97
40.27
11.93
13.01
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.05
34.53
11.67
12.72
Inventories
37.38
18.94
6.3
7.2
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
30.94
28.53
26.97
14.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
50.67
24.35
2.7
2.36
Sundry Creditors
-74.54
-36.28
-23.03
-11.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.4
-1.01
-1.27
-0.01
Cash
13.88
5.69
0.21
0.25
Total Assets
56.97
40.26
11.92
13.01
