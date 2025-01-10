iifl-logo-icon 1
Dipna Pharmachem Ltd Balance Sheet

15.03
(2.18%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.05

11.97

0.04

0.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.47

12.39

1.7

0.54

Net Worth

37.52

24.36

1.74

0.58

Minority Interest

Debt

19.45

15.91

10.19

12.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

56.97

40.27

11.93

13.01

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

43.05

34.53

11.67

12.72

Inventories

37.38

18.94

6.3

7.2

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

30.94

28.53

26.97

14.95

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

50.67

24.35

2.7

2.36

Sundry Creditors

-74.54

-36.28

-23.03

-11.78

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.4

-1.01

-1.27

-0.01

Cash

13.88

5.69

0.21

0.25

Total Assets

56.97

40.26

11.92

13.01

