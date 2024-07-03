SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹15.7
Prev. Close₹14.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹38.62
Day's High₹15.7
Day's Low₹15.7
52 Week's High₹15.2
52 Week's Low₹6.4
Book Value₹15.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.75
P/E33.24
EPS0.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.05
11.97
0.04
0.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.47
12.39
1.7
0.54
Net Worth
37.52
24.36
1.74
0.58
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Keyur Shah
Director
Dipna Shah
Independent Director
Nandish Jani
Independent Director
Chinu Kalal
Independent Director
Jitendra Parmar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dipna Pharmachem Ltd
Summary
Dipan Pharmachem Private Limited was incorporated under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 dated July 19, 2011. Subsequently, the name of company changed to Dipna Pharmachem Private Limited on March 29, 2012. Later on, the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and consequently, name of Company was changed to Dipna Pharmachem Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated May 25, 2022. Mr. Keyur Shah, being the Promoter, the Company is engaged in trading and distribution of pharmaceutical raw material and chemical formulation products, also known as APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). Presently, its product portfolio comprises of 61 AIPs and AIPs intermediates such as Cephalosporins, Cardiovasculars, Anti - Bactaria, Quinolones, Veterinary, Anti - Virus, Anti - Inflammatory, Neuropsychiatry, Steroid Hormone, other etc. Being a trading and distribution company, it has a pan India market for products. In FY 2022, the Company started the selling of chemicals on commission basis and is presently doing trading in Ahmedabad.
Read More
The Dipna Pharmachem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd is ₹37.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd is 33.24 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dipna Pharmachem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd is ₹6.4 and ₹15.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dipna Pharmachem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -18.31%, 1 Year at 70.78%, 6 Month at 83.33%, 3 Month at 89.61% and 1 Month at 122.29%.
