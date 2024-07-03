iifl-logo-icon 1
Dipna Pharmachem Ltd Share Price

15.7
(4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:10:00 PM

  • Open15.7
  • Day's High15.7
  • 52 Wk High15.2
  • Prev. Close14.96
  • Day's Low15.7
  • 52 Wk Low 6.4
  • Turnover (lac)38.62
  • P/E33.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.6
  • EPS0.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

15.7

Prev. Close

14.96

Turnover(Lac.)

38.62

Day's High

15.7

Day's Low

15.7

52 Week's High

15.2

52 Week's Low

6.4

Book Value

15.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.75

P/E

33.24

EPS

0.45

Divi. Yield

0

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:22 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.97%

Non-Promoter- 90.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.05

11.97

0.04

0.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.47

12.39

1.7

0.54

Net Worth

37.52

24.36

1.74

0.58

Minority Interest

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dipna Pharmachem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Keyur Shah

Director

Dipna Shah

Independent Director

Nandish Jani

Independent Director

Chinu Kalal

Independent Director

Jitendra Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dipna Pharmachem Ltd

Summary

Dipan Pharmachem Private Limited was incorporated under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 dated July 19, 2011. Subsequently, the name of company changed to Dipna Pharmachem Private Limited on March 29, 2012. Later on, the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and consequently, name of Company was changed to Dipna Pharmachem Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated May 25, 2022. Mr. Keyur Shah, being the Promoter, the Company is engaged in trading and distribution of pharmaceutical raw material and chemical formulation products, also known as APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). Presently, its product portfolio comprises of 61 AIPs and AIPs intermediates such as Cephalosporins, Cardiovasculars, Anti - Bactaria, Quinolones, Veterinary, Anti - Virus, Anti - Inflammatory, Neuropsychiatry, Steroid Hormone, other etc. Being a trading and distribution company, it has a pan India market for products. In FY 2022, the Company started the selling of chemicals on commission basis and is presently doing trading in Ahmedabad.
Company FAQs

What is the Dipna Pharmachem Ltd share price today?

The Dipna Pharmachem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd is ₹37.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd is 33.24 and 0.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dipna Pharmachem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd is ₹6.4 and ₹15.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd?

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -18.31%, 1 Year at 70.78%, 6 Month at 83.33%, 3 Month at 89.61% and 1 Month at 122.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dipna Pharmachem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.02 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

