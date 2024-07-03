Summary

Dipan Pharmachem Private Limited was incorporated under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 dated July 19, 2011. Subsequently, the name of company changed to Dipna Pharmachem Private Limited on March 29, 2012. Later on, the Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and consequently, name of Company was changed to Dipna Pharmachem Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated May 25, 2022. Mr. Keyur Shah, being the Promoter, the Company is engaged in trading and distribution of pharmaceutical raw material and chemical formulation products, also known as APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). Presently, its product portfolio comprises of 61 AIPs and AIPs intermediates such as Cephalosporins, Cardiovasculars, Anti - Bactaria, Quinolones, Veterinary, Anti - Virus, Anti - Inflammatory, Neuropsychiatry, Steroid Hormone, other etc. Being a trading and distribution company, it has a pan India market for products. In FY 2022, the Company started the selling of chemicals on commission basis and is presently doing trading in Ahmedabad.

