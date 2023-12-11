iifl-logo-icon 1
Dipna Pharmachem Ltd EGM

14.58
(-2.47%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Dipna Pharmachem CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Dec 20233 Jan 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Friday, 8th December, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:00 P.M inter-alia has: 1. Considered and approved increase in Authorised Share Capital upto Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty-Five Crores Only) by alteration of the capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. Decided to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Shareholders of the Company on Wednesday, 3rd January, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. Notice of EGM to be held on Wednesday, 3rd January, 2024 Dipna Pharmachem Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2023) EGM 03/01/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.12.2023) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 3rd January, 2024 in terms of the Regulations 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2024) Scrutinizer Report for Extraordinary General Meeting of 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.01.2024)

