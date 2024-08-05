Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 29th July, 2024 which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A/211, Siddhi Vinayak Complex, Near D.A.V. School, Makarba, Ahmedabad - 380 055, Gujarat, inter-alia considered and approved agendas mentioned in the attached outcome. Submission of Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Intimation of Book Closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) Kindly find the attached outcome and summary of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. 27-08-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)