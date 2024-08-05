iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dipna Pharmachem Ltd AGM

14.8
(-2.05%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:46:00 AM

Dipna Pharmachem CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 29th July, 2024 which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A/211, Siddhi Vinayak Complex, Near D.A.V. School, Makarba, Ahmedabad - 380 055, Gujarat, inter-alia considered and approved agendas mentioned in the attached outcome. Submission of Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Intimation of Book Closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) Kindly find the attached outcome and summary of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. 27-08-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

Dipna Pharmachem: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dipna Pharmachem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.