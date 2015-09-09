Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 11th October, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A/211, Siddhi Vinayak Complex, Near D.A.V. School, Makarba, Ahmedabad - 380 055 which commenced at 5:30 P. M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved appointment of Mr. Nirav Soni (DIN: 08317653) as Additional Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 11th October, 2024. The details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09/09/2015 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated 11/07/2023 are given in Annexure A. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A/211, Siddhi Vinayak Complex, Near D.A.V. School, Makarba, Ahmedabad - 380 055, Gujarat, has decided to withdraw the Split/ Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Re. 1/- each, which was approved by Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on 27th August, 2024. Kindly note that, the face value of Equity share of the Company will be Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only).

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 29th July, 2024 which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A/211, Siddhi Vinayak Complex, Near D.A.V. School, Makarba, Ahmedabad - 380 055, Gujarat, inter-alia considered and approved agendas mentioned in the attached outcome.

Pursuant to Regulations 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e., on 12th June, 2024, at the registered Office of the Company situated at A/211, Siddhi Vinayak Complex, Near D.A.V. School, Makarba, Ahmedabad - 380055, which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 9:40 P.M., inter alia has considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors report.

Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you the Board of Directors of the Company meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 2nd May, 2024 which commenced at 2:00 P.M., and Concluded at 7:30 P.M., at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A/211, Siddhi Vinayak Complex, Near D.A.V. School, Makarba, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 380055, has decided to Re-schedule the meeting to be held on 6th May, 2024 for discuss and consider, inter-alia: The proposal of issue of Bonus equity shares to the existing equity shareholders of the Company. The proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the Company. The proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/ or Warrants on preferential basis. Note that meeting is reschedule due to requirement of expert advice. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6th May, 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (the Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Rights Issue Committee of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at A/211, Siddhi Vinayak Complex, Near D.A.V. School, Makarba, Ahmedabad - 380 055, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M. inter-alia had considered and approved as per attachment.

With reference to the captioned Rights Issue, we would like to inform you that as per the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company dated 19th March, 2024 the date of closure of the captioned Right Issue, which had opened on Monday, 26th February, 2024 and scheduled to close on Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 has now been extended by the Company from Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 to Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 in order to provide an opportunity to shareholders to exercise their rights in the Rights Issue. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:00 P.M.

With reference to the captioned Rights Issue, we would like to inform you that as per the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company dated 15th March, 2024 the date of closure of the captioned Right Issue, which had opened on Monday, 26th February, 2024 and scheduled to close on Friday, 15th March, 2024 has now been extended by the Company from Friday, 15th March, 2024 to Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 in order to provide an opportunity to shareholders to exercise their rights in the Rights Issue. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 10:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:00 A.M.

Extension of issue closing date of Rights Issue from 07/03/2024 to 15/03/2024.

