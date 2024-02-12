iifl-logo-icon 1
Dipna Pharmachem Ltd Rights

Dipna Pharmachem CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateRight Issue DateRecord DateRights RatioPremiumRemark
Rights31 Jan 202412 Feb 202412 Feb 202413:12013:12 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares
13:12 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DIPNA PHARMACHEM LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date: DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DIPNA PHARMACHEM LIMITED (543594) RECORD DATE 12/02/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 13 (Thirteen) Equity Shares of Rs.10 each for cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 12 (Twelve) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/02/2024 DR-715/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice dated on 06.02.2024)

