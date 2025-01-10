iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Disha Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

24.99
(-4.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Disha Resources Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.32

7.32

7.32

7.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.89

27.29

21.41

4.6

Net Worth

38.21

34.61

28.73

11.92

Minority Interest

Debt

2.25

2.25

3.04

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

40.46

36.86

31.77

11.92

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

32.06

31.97

26.74

7.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.41

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.92

4.87

5.01

4.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0.11

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.11

1.8

0.41

2.73

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.27

4.79

4.8

3.72

Sundry Creditors

0

-1.69

-0.2

-2.39

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.46

-0.03

0

-0.04

Cash

0.06

0.01

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

40.45

36.85

31.77

11.92

Disha Resources : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Disha Resources Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.