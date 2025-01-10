Disha Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.32
7.32
7.32
7.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.89
27.29
21.41
4.6
Net Worth
38.21
34.61
28.73
11.92
Minority Interest
Debt
2.25
2.25
3.04
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
40.46
36.86
31.77
11.92
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.06
31.97
26.74
7.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.41
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.92
4.87
5.01
4.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.11
1.8
0.41
2.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.27
4.79
4.8
3.72
Sundry Creditors
0
-1.69
-0.2
-2.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.46
-0.03
0
-0.04
Cash
0.06
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
40.45
36.85
31.77
11.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.