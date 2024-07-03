SectorTrading
Open₹26.26
Prev. Close₹26.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.41
Day's High₹26.26
Day's Low₹24.95
52 Week's High₹28.7
52 Week's Low₹13.97
Book Value₹56.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.26
P/E46.07
EPS0.57
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.32
7.32
7.32
7.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.89
27.29
21.41
4.6
Net Worth
38.21
34.61
28.73
11.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.35
-0.01
-0.03
0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishna Awatar Kabra.
Non Executive Director
Mukta Maheshwari
Independent Director
Pradeep Kumar Dad
Independent Director
Naveen Ashok Kumar Maheshwari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jagdish Prasad Kabra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhwani Lalitbhai Nagar
Non Executive Director
Rahul Fulchand Ramteke
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Disha Resources Ltd
Summary
Disha Resources Limited (Formally known as Arihant Avenues and Credit Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 6th March,1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Companys Main Object is to carry the business into the area of jewelry, Logistic Services, Trading of waste paper, recycling of paper, coal and coal related products, Textiles, precious or semi precious metals, convertors, processors of all kinds & classes of all kinds of commodities. The Company evolved in other segment i.e. Trading of Metal Items (coil/sheets/plates), Motor blowers & condensers, copper pipe, copper fittings & in Fabrics Grey cloth & finish cloth.The Company acquired freehold land in the Jhalore district of Rajasthan and at Ahmedabad, for construction of residential bungalows.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its long-term working capital requirements for the development and construction of housing projects and, to part-finance the long-term fund requirements for the proposed financial activities.
Read More
The Disha Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Disha Resources Ltd is ₹18.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Disha Resources Ltd is 46.07 and 0.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Disha Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Disha Resources Ltd is ₹13.97 and ₹28.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Disha Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.52%, 3 Years at 29.83%, 1 Year at 64.43%, 6 Month at 36.63%, 3 Month at 49.54% and 1 Month at 7.18%.
