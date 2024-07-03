iifl-logo-icon 1
Disha Resources Ltd Share Price

24.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.26
  • Day's High26.26
  • 52 Wk High28.7
  • Prev. Close26.26
  • Day's Low24.95
  • 52 Wk Low 13.97
  • Turnover (lac)1.41
  • P/E46.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.38
  • EPS0.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.26
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Disha Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

26.26

Prev. Close

26.26

Turnover(Lac.)

1.41

Day's High

26.26

Day's Low

24.95

52 Week's High

28.7

52 Week's Low

13.97

Book Value

56.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.26

P/E

46.07

EPS

0.57

Divi. Yield

0

Disha Resources Ltd Corporate Action

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Disha Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Disha Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.10%

Non-Promoter- 51.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Disha Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.32

7.32

7.32

7.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.89

27.29

21.41

4.6

Net Worth

38.21

34.61

28.73

11.92

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.35

-0.01

-0.03

0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Disha Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Disha Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishna Awatar Kabra.

Non Executive Director

Mukta Maheshwari

Independent Director

Pradeep Kumar Dad

Independent Director

Naveen Ashok Kumar Maheshwari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jagdish Prasad Kabra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhwani Lalitbhai Nagar

Non Executive Director

Rahul Fulchand Ramteke

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Disha Resources Ltd

Summary

Disha Resources Limited (Formally known as Arihant Avenues and Credit Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 6th March,1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Companys Main Object is to carry the business into the area of jewelry, Logistic Services, Trading of waste paper, recycling of paper, coal and coal related products, Textiles, precious or semi precious metals, convertors, processors of all kinds & classes of all kinds of commodities. The Company evolved in other segment i.e. Trading of Metal Items (coil/sheets/plates), Motor blowers & condensers, copper pipe, copper fittings & in Fabrics Grey cloth & finish cloth.The Company acquired freehold land in the Jhalore district of Rajasthan and at Ahmedabad, for construction of residential bungalows.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its long-term working capital requirements for the development and construction of housing projects and, to part-finance the long-term fund requirements for the proposed financial activities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Disha Resources Ltd share price today?

The Disha Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Disha Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Disha Resources Ltd is ₹18.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Disha Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Disha Resources Ltd is 46.07 and 0.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Disha Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Disha Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Disha Resources Ltd is ₹13.97 and ₹28.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Disha Resources Ltd?

Disha Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.52%, 3 Years at 29.83%, 1 Year at 64.43%, 6 Month at 36.63%, 3 Month at 49.54% and 1 Month at 7.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Disha Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Disha Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.90 %

