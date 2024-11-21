Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

Disha Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve notice of extra ordinary general meeting to be held for the purpose of fund raising through preferential issue Outcome of board meeting held today 21st November, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Disha Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the secong quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. November 14, 2024 as under: 1. The Board has approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Approved fund raising by way of preferential issue 3. Approved increase in authorised share capital 4. Approved Adoption of MOA & AOA. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Re-appointment of Managing Director

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Disha Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 Submission of unaudited financial results approved by the board of directors in its meeting held on 14.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Disha Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March 2024 Outcome of board meeting for approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March, 2024 along with report of Statutory Auditors and other agenda item. Read less.. Appointment of secretarial auditor for the F. 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024