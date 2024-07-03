iifl-logo-icon 1
Disha Resources Ltd Company Summary

Disha Resources Ltd Summary

Disha Resources Limited (Formally known as Arihant Avenues and Credit Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 6th March,1995 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad. The Companys Main Object is to carry the business into the area of jewelry, Logistic Services, Trading of waste paper, recycling of paper, coal and coal related products, Textiles, precious or semi precious metals, convertors, processors of all kinds & classes of all kinds of commodities. The Company evolved in other segment i.e. Trading of Metal Items (coil/sheets/plates), Motor blowers & condensers, copper pipe, copper fittings & in Fabrics Grey cloth & finish cloth.The Company acquired freehold land in the Jhalore district of Rajasthan and at Ahmedabad, for construction of residential bungalows.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its long-term working capital requirements for the development and construction of housing projects and, to part-finance the long-term fund requirements for the proposed financial activities.

