Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Divyashakti Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to take record on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Approval of Un-audited Financials Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Results -Financial Result for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Divyashakti Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Divyashakti Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05.08.2024inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th of August, 2024 inter alia for approval of unaudited financial results for First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Result-Financial Result for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 10 May 2024

Divyashakti Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to take on record the financial Result(Audited) under Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR)Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024