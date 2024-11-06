|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Divyashakti Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to take record on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Approval of Un-audited Financials Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Results -Financial Result for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Divyashakti Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Divyashakti Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05.08.2024inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th of August, 2024 inter alia for approval of unaudited financial results for First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Result-Financial Result for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Divyashakti Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to take on record the financial Result(Audited) under Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR)Regulations 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Divyashakti Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) please take note that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Saturday February 10 2024 to consider inter-alia among other business unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board approved the Unaudited Financials results for the Quarter ended 31 December 2023. We hereby inform you that at the Board Meeting held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10.30 a.m and concluded at 12.30 p.m interalia the following decision has been taken Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)
