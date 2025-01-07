iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Divyashakti Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

71.11
(-1.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Divyashakti Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

63.92

56.88

60.12

33.4

yoy growth (%)

12.37

-5.39

80

-51.29

Raw materials

-40.16

-32.18

-39.27

-17.27

As % of sales

62.83

56.58

65.31

51.71

Employee costs

-4.58

-3.77

-4.36

-3.56

As % of sales

7.16

6.63

7.26

10.66

Other costs

-10.43

-10.32

-11.41

-8.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.31

18.14

18.97

24.23

Operating profit

8.74

10.59

5.07

4.47

OPM

13.68

18.62

8.44

13.39

Depreciation

-2.39

-2.35

-2.23

-1.59

Interest expense

0

0

-0.16

-0.15

Other income

3.11

0.21

7.26

4.09

Profit before tax

9.46

8.45

9.94

6.81

Taxes

-2.31

-2.15

-2.46

-1.66

Tax rate

-24.45

-25.44

-24.83

-24.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.14

6.3

7.47

5.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.14

6.3

7.47

5.14

yoy growth (%)

13.47

-15.69

45.16

6.91

NPM

11.18

11.07

12.43

15.41

Divyashakti : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Divyashakti Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.