|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
63.92
56.88
60.12
33.4
yoy growth (%)
12.37
-5.39
80
-51.29
Raw materials
-40.16
-32.18
-39.27
-17.27
As % of sales
62.83
56.58
65.31
51.71
Employee costs
-4.58
-3.77
-4.36
-3.56
As % of sales
7.16
6.63
7.26
10.66
Other costs
-10.43
-10.32
-11.41
-8.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.31
18.14
18.97
24.23
Operating profit
8.74
10.59
5.07
4.47
OPM
13.68
18.62
8.44
13.39
Depreciation
-2.39
-2.35
-2.23
-1.59
Interest expense
0
0
-0.16
-0.15
Other income
3.11
0.21
7.26
4.09
Profit before tax
9.46
8.45
9.94
6.81
Taxes
-2.31
-2.15
-2.46
-1.66
Tax rate
-24.45
-25.44
-24.83
-24.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.14
6.3
7.47
5.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.14
6.3
7.47
5.14
yoy growth (%)
13.47
-15.69
45.16
6.91
NPM
11.18
11.07
12.43
15.41
