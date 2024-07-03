Summary

Divyashakti Limited (Formerly Divyashakti Granite Limited) was incorporated on 4th June, 1991 in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of polished granite slabs, tiles, monuments and Quartz Slabs. Company is one of the leading exporters of Granite Product and a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU), located at Hyderabad, Telangana. company exports to more than 2 countries. Their business is classified into Polished Granite Slabs & Tiles and Engineering Stones.It processes quality raw blocks from not only India but also from Brazil, Norway, Finland, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Angola, Madgascar & other African countries etc. The Companys USP is in capability to produce exotic stones in exquisite colors, textures and finishes. Taking customer service a notch higher, it processes granite to specific requirements of individuals and ships them directly to their destinations.The Company has Large blocks of granite weighing as much as 60 tons are transported from the quarries from across the world. The slabs are then polished in multiple processes beginning with grinding that involves a very rough course diamond polish followed by an epoxy process that enhances the colour and texture. They are grinded and polished with more finer grade abrasives to give a final finish.Fully polished slabs are then packed in wooden crates, loaded into containers and shipped around the world. Upon reaching the Companys warehouses, the granite is delivere

