SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹74.7
Prev. Close₹73.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.75
Day's High₹74.7
Day's Low₹72
52 Week's High₹98.3
52 Week's Low₹66.11
Book Value₹121.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.9
P/E43.49
EPS1.7
Divi. Yield2.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.27
10.27
10.27
10.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
113.43
113.16
107.3
101.69
Net Worth
123.7
123.43
117.57
111.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
63.92
56.88
60.12
33.4
yoy growth (%)
12.37
-5.39
80
-51.29
Raw materials
-40.16
-32.18
-39.27
-17.27
As % of sales
62.83
56.58
65.31
51.71
Employee costs
-4.58
-3.77
-4.36
-3.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.46
8.45
9.94
6.81
Depreciation
-2.39
-2.35
-2.23
-1.59
Tax paid
-2.31
-2.15
-2.46
-1.66
Working capital
7.26
6.98
9.97
1.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.37
-5.39
80
-51.29
Op profit growth
-17.46
108.76
13.46
-32.4
EBIT growth
11.89
-16.33
44.99
-7.88
Net profit growth
13.47
-15.69
45.16
6.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
N Hari Hara Prasad
Director & CFO
Anuradha Anne
Independent Director
Musunuri Ramakrishna Prasad
Whole-time Director
Sri Nallapati Sai Venkateswara Prasad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nilima Kumari
Independent Director
Mohan Krishna Pamidimukkala
Independent Director
Srinivas Karunendra Jasti
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Divyashakti Limited (Formerly Divyashakti Granite Limited) was incorporated on 4th June, 1991 in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of polished granite slabs, tiles, monuments and Quartz Slabs. Company is one of the leading exporters of Granite Product and a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU), located at Hyderabad, Telangana. company exports to more than 2 countries. Their business is classified into Polished Granite Slabs & Tiles and Engineering Stones.It processes quality raw blocks from not only India but also from Brazil, Norway, Finland, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Angola, Madgascar & other African countries etc. The Companys USP is in capability to produce exotic stones in exquisite colors, textures and finishes. Taking customer service a notch higher, it processes granite to specific requirements of individuals and ships them directly to their destinations.The Company has Large blocks of granite weighing as much as 60 tons are transported from the quarries from across the world. The slabs are then polished in multiple processes beginning with grinding that involves a very rough course diamond polish followed by an epoxy process that enhances the colour and texture. They are grinded and polished with more finer grade abrasives to give a final finish.Fully polished slabs are then packed in wooden crates, loaded into containers and shipped around the world. Upon reaching the Companys warehouses, the granite is delivere
The Divyashakti Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divyashakti Ltd is ₹74.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Divyashakti Ltd is 43.49 and 0.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divyashakti Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divyashakti Ltd is ₹66.11 and ₹98.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Divyashakti Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.36%, 3 Years at 0.13%, 1 Year at 1.69%, 6 Month at -3.64%, 3 Month at 3.79% and 1 Month at -7.44%.
