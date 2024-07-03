iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Divyashakti Ltd Share Price

72.94
(-1.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74.7
  • Day's High74.7
  • 52 Wk High98.3
  • Prev. Close73.94
  • Day's Low72
  • 52 Wk Low 66.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.75
  • P/E43.49
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value121.24
  • EPS1.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)74.9
  • Div. Yield2.71
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Divyashakti Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

74.7

Prev. Close

73.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0.75

Day's High

74.7

Day's Low

72

52 Week's High

98.3

52 Week's Low

66.11

Book Value

121.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

74.9

P/E

43.49

EPS

1.7

Divi. Yield

2.71

Divyashakti Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

Divyashakti Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Divyashakti Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.61%

Foreign: 1.60%

Indian: 73.19%

Non-Promoter- 25.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Divyashakti Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.27

10.27

10.27

10.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

113.43

113.16

107.3

101.69

Net Worth

123.7

123.43

117.57

111.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

63.92

56.88

60.12

33.4

yoy growth (%)

12.37

-5.39

80

-51.29

Raw materials

-40.16

-32.18

-39.27

-17.27

As % of sales

62.83

56.58

65.31

51.71

Employee costs

-4.58

-3.77

-4.36

-3.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.46

8.45

9.94

6.81

Depreciation

-2.39

-2.35

-2.23

-1.59

Tax paid

-2.31

-2.15

-2.46

-1.66

Working capital

7.26

6.98

9.97

1.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.37

-5.39

80

-51.29

Op profit growth

-17.46

108.76

13.46

-32.4

EBIT growth

11.89

-16.33

44.99

-7.88

Net profit growth

13.47

-15.69

45.16

6.91

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Divyashakti Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Divyashakti Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

N Hari Hara Prasad

Director & CFO

Anuradha Anne

Independent Director

Musunuri Ramakrishna Prasad

Whole-time Director

Sri Nallapati Sai Venkateswara Prasad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nilima Kumari

Independent Director

Mohan Krishna Pamidimukkala

Independent Director

Srinivas Karunendra Jasti

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Divyashakti Ltd

Summary

Divyashakti Limited (Formerly Divyashakti Granite Limited) was incorporated on 4th June, 1991 in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of polished granite slabs, tiles, monuments and Quartz Slabs. Company is one of the leading exporters of Granite Product and a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU), located at Hyderabad, Telangana. company exports to more than 2 countries. Their business is classified into Polished Granite Slabs & Tiles and Engineering Stones.It processes quality raw blocks from not only India but also from Brazil, Norway, Finland, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Angola, Madgascar & other African countries etc. The Companys USP is in capability to produce exotic stones in exquisite colors, textures and finishes. Taking customer service a notch higher, it processes granite to specific requirements of individuals and ships them directly to their destinations.The Company has Large blocks of granite weighing as much as 60 tons are transported from the quarries from across the world. The slabs are then polished in multiple processes beginning with grinding that involves a very rough course diamond polish followed by an epoxy process that enhances the colour and texture. They are grinded and polished with more finer grade abrasives to give a final finish.Fully polished slabs are then packed in wooden crates, loaded into containers and shipped around the world. Upon reaching the Companys warehouses, the granite is delivere
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Divyashakti Ltd share price today?

The Divyashakti Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹72.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Divyashakti Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divyashakti Ltd is ₹74.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Divyashakti Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Divyashakti Ltd is 43.49 and 0.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Divyashakti Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divyashakti Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divyashakti Ltd is ₹66.11 and ₹98.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Divyashakti Ltd?

Divyashakti Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.36%, 3 Years at 0.13%, 1 Year at 1.69%, 6 Month at -3.64%, 3 Month at 3.79% and 1 Month at -7.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Divyashakti Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Divyashakti Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Divyashakti Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.