|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|20
|Final
|Board has recommended a final dividend for the year ended March 31,2024, of Rs.2 per equity share (2O%) for the FY 2023-24 on the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting.
